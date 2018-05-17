Substitute bus driver fired after reportedly having inappropriate contact with students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A substitute bus driver was fired after a student reported that the driver had inappropriate contact with students, according to school officials.

On Wednesday, parents of Pickett Elementary School students received a letter from the principal about the incident that occurred Tuesday.

Principal Carlene Smith wrote that the substitute bus driver was on the route normally driven by Bus No. 548. She said measures are being taken to make sure students are safe.

"Please know that your children's safety is our top priority," Smith said.

Parents told News4Jax that the incident was very upsetting to them.

“I feel like people should do better background checks on bus drivers to make sure that that would never happen," Jordan Lewis said.

Duval County Public Schools, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and the Department of Children and Family Services are investigating the incident.

Any parent with questions or concerns is urged to call the principal at 904-693-7555.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.