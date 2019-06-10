Suspected pimp 1 of 13 busted in human trafficking crackdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - At least 13 people, including a suspected pimp, were arrested following a joint crackdown on human trafficking by the FBI and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

According to police reports, the arrests were made at various locations, including hotels around Jacksonville. In some cases, police said undercover detectives would contact a suspect through an internet escort advertisement.

Trevor Bentley, 27, was arrested in the crackdown and charged with living off the earnings of a prostitute.

Brittany Miller, 30, Dajah Moe, 20, and Taylor Rogers, 29, were also arrested in the human trafficking operation at the Hometown Suites on Mustang Road. All three women face prostitution charges.

Erinn Cuff, 29, was arrested at a motel on Lane Avenue South. She was charged with prostitution.

News4Jax is working to obtain the arrest reports of the remaining women who were arrested in the crackdown.

In an unrelated case, a man on Friday pleaded guilty to sex trafficking charges after investigators said he befriended women, offered the board and forced them to enter prostitution.

