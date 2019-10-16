Suspicious men caught on camera in Miramar & Spring Park

JACKSONVILE, Fla. - Surveillance images shown in the video above appear to show men attempting to break into a car in Spring Park. A woman says a separate video also shows two men rummaging through her BMW.

A security camera recorded the men in Spring Park just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

One of the men appears to have some type of cloth covering his hand as he attempts to open car doors. News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says he was likely trying not to leave his print on any of the door handles.

In Miramar near the intersection of Peachtree Street and London Road, a home security camera recorded video of two men rummaging through a woman’s BMW.

Holly McMurry said she had no idea two men entered her car until she got into her car the next day and realized it was a mess inside. She pulled video from her camera that showed the two men going into her car.

McMurry said she normally locks her car but this was one time she forgot to lock up.

"They are right in my backyard in the middle of the night," she said. “It’s terrifying to think that this happens during the night and probably every night of the week somewhere.”

McMurry said other neighbors also reported someone entering their cars.

