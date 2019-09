JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Taco Bell on Philips Highway near Emerson Street was robbed at gunpoint around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers on the scene said no one was hurt in the robbery and right now they don't have a description of the suspect to release.

The Taco Bell was roped off with police tape and remain closed until detectives finish their investigation.

