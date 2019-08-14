Teacher removed over message scolding students who didn't stand for Pledge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A First Coast High School teacher has been removed pending the outcome of a review into a message on his classroom board scolding students who did not stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem, according to a Duval County school district spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Duval County Public Schools became aware Wednesday afternoon of the message, which included historical references including slavery, the right for women to vote and the election of a black president. The spokesperson said the message also referenced the fact that the superintendent and principal are black.

"It was implied in the statement that students who fail to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance lack maturity," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The statements made by the educator are not consistent with state statute or school board policy."

Florida law permits students to be excused from reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and standing if the student’s parent or legal guardian files a written request with the school principal.

The Code of Student Conduct also states:

"Pursuant to Florida Statutes, students have the right not to participate in reciting the pledge. Upon written request by his or her parent, a student must be excused from reciting the pledge, including standing and placing the right hand over his or her heart."

While the Office of Professional Standards reviews the matter and any appropriate action, the teacher has been removed from the classroom pending the outcome of the review.

“I believe classrooms provide the perfect place to have insightful and thought-provoking discussions about patriotic expressions and civil liberty,” said First Coast High Principal Justin Fluent, who also sent a message to students' families. “However, this must be done in a productive and respectful way, and in accordance with law and school board policy.”

The message at the school on Jacksonville's Northside comes on the first week of school.

It's unclear which grades and classes the educator taught at First Coast High, but screenshots of the handwritten message being spread on social media show the message is addressed to "homeroom" and signed by "Mr. G."

The message in those screenshots reads:

“ THINK: We had about a half million Americans die in our Civil War, which was largely to get rid of slavery. There are no longer separate water fountains and bathrooms in Jacksonville for “white” and “colored,” as Mr. Goodman remembers from the 1960’s. We had an amendment to the U.S. Constitution allowing women the right to vote. We have had a Black president, the superintendent of Duval Schools is a Black woman. Mr. Fluent, our principal, replaced a Black man, Mr. Simmons, who is now a D.C.P.S. administrator.

“ MY POINT? You are all extremely lucky to be living in the U.S.A. If you refuse to stand during the Pledge of Allegiance or our National Anthem, are you revealing maturity and wisdom? Actually, you are displaying the opposite. (As some pampered arrogant celebrities and athletes tend to do.)”

