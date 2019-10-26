Teen shot in Woodstock area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Friday afternoon in the Woodstock area of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said the 17-year-old was shot once in the shoulder in a front yard along West Fifth Street, just east of Edgewood Avenue and two schools.

The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene and then taken to a hospital.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a person of interest was detained at a different location.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

