Teen sought in father of 4's killing captured after 2 months

Trevon Wiley (left) is charged with murder after the death of Ziykye Barnhill (right)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The manhunt is over for a Jacksonville teenager charged with killing a man and injuring another man at a makeshift barbershop and home on the Westside.

Trevon Wiley, who was one of Jacksonville's most wanted fugitives, was booked into the Duval County jail Friday and held on no bond. He's accused of killing Ziykye Barnhill, 19, whom family members called Hootie.

Wiley, 19, had been sought by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for about two months. In court, he was emotionless and quiet.

"You can run, but you can't hide. His hide-and-seek game came to an end," said Jaquanita McKennon, Barnhill's mother, who was in the courtroom Friday.

McKennon said her family is in indescribable pain. Her son leaves behind four young children, one of whom was born after his death.

"He (Barnhill) had his whole life ahead of him," she said. "His oldest daughter, all she knows is that her dad is asleep. So when they get older, they're going to have a lot of questions about their dad."

Ziykye Barnhill

McKennon said Wiley was arrested in Arizona and brought back to Jacksonville. According to detectives, Barnhill and Wiley were getting their hair cut next to each other when Wiley pulled out a gun and shot Barnhill several times.

"He needs to feel the same pain that I felt and the pain that he has caused this family," McKennon said.

Wiley was charged with murder and attempted murder. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 9.

