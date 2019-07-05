Teenage girl found shot to death in Whitehouse home, grandfather says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A juvenile was found shot to death Friday in a Whitehouse home, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. Friday on Watershed Drive in the Walker's Hamlet subdivision, just north of West Beaver Street.

Police only described the victim as a juvenile. But the victim was identified as a 17-year-old girl by a man who said he was the teenage girl's grandfather.

The man told News4Jax he had received a call from his daughter, who was at work, saying that his granddaughter was found dead.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating.

