Teenager wounded in drive-by shooting at apartment on Old Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday afternoon at the Kings Trail Apartment complex, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Jason Bailey said the man, who is in his late teens, was rushed to a hospital but should survive his wounds.

He said bullets from the shooting at 1:15 p.m. on Old Kings Road also hit a couple of apartments at the complex but no one was home and no one else was hurt.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Bailey said the motive for the gunfire is unclear and police don't have any suspects yet.

Anyone with information about the drive-by shooting at Kings Trail Apartments is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

