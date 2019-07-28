Ten months after man was killed in hit-and-run, his mother waits for justice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A mother said she's frustrated that there are no suspects in the hit-and-run death of her son that happened 10 months ago. Joshua Tomlinson, 32, died in September 2018 after a driver hit him, then drove off.

"The last 10 months have been a roller coaster ride, and you can't understand unless you lose a child. Part of you goes with your child," said Tomlinson's mom, Lori Childers.

"I have reached out to everybody in Jacksonville, the mayor, the governor, Sheriff Mike Williams ...everybody I can think of, the State Attorneys Office. No help," Childers said.

Troopers believe Tomlinson was on the paved shoulder of Beaver Street, just west of Jones Road, in the early hours of the morning when he was hit and killed by a pickup going westbound.

"My son was left for 24 hours before the city found him. He deserves justice and we deserve closure," Childers said.

Troopers were searching for a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup with right front damage, including to the headlight, hood and windshield, but Childers said the case closed after a couple of months.

She said because of that, she thinks it will take someone coming forward to help troopers in order to find the driver who killed her son.

"If you don't tell, you're just as guilty as the person who did it, and I'm not going to quit," Childers said.

Troopers say hit-and-run cases are often difficult to solve because there is little physical evidence left at the scene.

Out of the 50 hit-and-run cases in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2018, only 16 have been solved.

If you know anything about this case, Childers hopes you will contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

