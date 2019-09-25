Testimony in ex-council members' fraud trial focuses on invoices

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of a furniture company testified Wednesday that he got two checks from a company connected with a federally subsidized barbecue sauce business even though he never sold that company furniture.

It's the third day of testimony in the trial of Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown, two former Jacksonville City Council members who are accused of multiple counts of fraud and conspiracy over how government loans and grants were used.



Federal prosecutors claim the two, who are not related, skimmed money for themselves from some $3 million given to Katrina Brown's family barbecue sauce business.

Vandaren Carlos Gantt testified that his company showed up in the invoices as having sold furniture to Basic Products, the name of the startup that was supposed to manufacture Jerome Brown Original Barbecue Sauce. Gantt said he returned two checks totaling nearly $7,500 to Katrina Brown, but kept $500.

On cross-examination, Katrina Brown, who is acting as her own lawyer, got Gantt to admit that he was trying to get his business certified as a Jacksonville Small and Emerging Business, and he was going to use one of the invoices to show the city he sold the furniture.

Courtroom sketch by Steve Bridges Katrina Brown cross-examines Vandaren Carlos Gantt on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Frank Palmisano, of BizCapital, a New Orleans bank that handles loans from the Small Business Administration, testified that he had been in contact with Katrina Brown throughout the loan process, getting bills and disbursement requests. Prosecutors went over the expenditures, highlighting invoices from A Plus Training and RB Packaging.

The indictment of the Browns indicated that Katrina Brown incorporated both those businesses, and state records listed Reggie Brown as the manager and registered agent of RB Packaging.

When prosecutors asked Palmisano if he was under the impression that barbecue sauce was being made and packaged, he answered, "Yes."

It has been nearly three years since the FBI raided the sauce manufacturing plant. The two Browns were removed from office just over a year ago.

Entering the courthouse Wednesday, Reggie Brown commented on his co-defendant's handling of her own defense.

"What would make a citizen decide that it is better to represent themselves than someone who is school trained?" Reggie Brown asked. "But I think she's doing a great job."

The trial is expected to last through next week.

