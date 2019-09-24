Topgolf in Jacksonville will add a mini golf course, report says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Topgolf Jacksonville is "shrinking" the game by adding a 12-hole miniature golf course outside and next to the building!

The mini golf course is expected to open by early next year, according to the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The new addition will be the perfect spot for any birthday party or just a fun day out with family and friends, Topgolf said.

The Chicago location has already tested the courses. Prices at that location are $5 for kids 12 and under, and $6 for adults.

To read more, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.