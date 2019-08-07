Tory Burch store at St. Johns Town Center robbed with pepper spray

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Employees of the Tory Burch store at the St. Johns Town Center were pepper-sprayed during a robbery Tuesday morning, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office report.

The report shows a man and a woman entered the fashion brand's boutique on River City Drive, and after the woman tried on some shoes, they started walking toward the front of the store, picking items off the shelves.

Police said two store employees approached them and one employee tried to get a purse away from the woman. That’s when, according to police, the woman yelled, “Spray them. Spray them,” and the man then pepper-sprayed the employees.

The report stated the duo then fled with purses and other items, jumped into a car and sped off, hitting a parked car in the process.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.