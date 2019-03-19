Tractor-trailer hits JEA substation near Paxon neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A tractor-trailer hit JEA's Paxon substation on Monday night, knocking out power for hundreds of customers for a short period of time, a spokeswoman for the utility told News4Jax.

It happened about 7 p.m. at Lane Avenue and West 5th Street.

There's no word on yet on the extent of damage or whether anyone was injured.

At the height of the outage, the JEA outage map showed more than 780 customers were without power in the area. As of 8:30 p.m., only 18 customers in that area were without power.

JEA spokeswoman Gerri Boyce said they are picking up the feeders to try to get power restored.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.