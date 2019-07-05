2 officers involved in T-bone crash while responding to call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer and another driver were injured Friday morning in a crash on the Southside.

The crash took place just before midnight on University Boulevard West near Richard Street.

Police tell us both officers were heading eastbound on University, with their emergency lights on, when a red Toyota sedan traveling northbound pulled in front of one of the cruisers, causing that officer to T-bone the car.

From there, the second officer tried to avoid the first accident, went off the road, and hit a pole, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say one officer, plus the driver of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both are expected to be okay.

