2-year-old child shot inside apartment on westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 2-year-old child was shot in an apartment on Jammes Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday, according to police.

"JSO was dispatched to 2401 Jammes Road, Morningside Apartments, to a child shot call. A 2-year-old child was transported to UF Health with life-threatening injuries. This incident occurred inside an apartment," Lt. Craig Waldrup said. "We believe we have all persons involved at this time. There are no outstanding suspects."

Family members of the toddler identified the 2-year-old child as Jayden. No last name was given. His family said he accidentally shot himself.

Toni Baber said she's Jayden's godmother, and that his mother doesn't live at the apartment. She said they were visiting a friend.

"Jayden means a lot to me. It’s like he’s a part of my family. He is my family. That’s my heart. I woke up to knocks on the door, (with people) saying that he shot himself. I don’t know how he could’ve got ahold (of) a gun," she said. Baber said she hasn't been able to get in touch with the boy's mother about his condition, and she asked for prayers.

"Everyone, just keep him in your prayers, and we’re hoping that he pulls through this situation," she said.

Police reminded gun owners to secure their weapons.

#JSO is working a two-year-old child shot in the 2400 block of Jammes Road. This occurred inside an apartment. Homicide detectives are on scene investigating. All individuals that were in the apartment are with police.



Reminder to everyone: Make sure your firearms are secure.

— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) February 9, 2019

