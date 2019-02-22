UNF President David Szymanski to be inaugurated today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The new president of the University of North Florida will be inaugurated Friday morning. Dr. David Szymanski will be the sixth president of the university. He took the job last spring after John Delaney retired.

The theme of Friday’s inauguration is "Uniquely UNF"- highlighting what makes the university special.

“When you think about the inauguration, it’s not necessarily about the president. It’s about an opportunity to celebrate UNF and who we are,” said Szymanski. “It’s an opportunity to also celebrate the city of Jacksonville and get excited about the possibilities moving forward.”

Looking ahead, Szymanski said his first priority is student success focusing on student well-being and stress prevention. In addition, he wants to form strong partnerships in the community and make sure students are prepared for what lies ahead after school.

“The other real challenge and it’s real positive challenge, is making sure that our students are involved with experience before they get into the job market,” explained Szymanski. “It really is about internships, it’s about projects, it’s about bringing people from the community into the classroom so that they have a really great perspective of what’s required in their field.”

Szymanski comes to UNF with several years of leadership experience. He was the director of the Center for Retailing Studies at Texas A&M University. Most recently, he served as the dean of the College of Business at the University of Cincinnati where he was also a marketing professor.

As he prepared for his inauguration, Szymanski said he is eager to build upon the foundation laid by former leaders of the University.

“It’s given us a great foundation, it’s given us a great springboard,” said Szymanski. “We’re at an inflection point and my job is to take it to another level. I’m excited about doing that and I’m looking forward to it.”

The inauguration ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Fine Arts Center.

