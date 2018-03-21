Vandals steal helmet, rifle off Fallen Hero memorial at Jacksonville school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Fallen Hero monument at Sandalwood High School was vandalized over the weekend when someone stole the rifle and helmet that stand with a pair of boots on top of the memorial.

Associated Press A Fallen Heroes Memorial honors 10 Minnesota soldiers killed in Iraq.

The father of a Jacksonville soldier killed in Iraq said he is livid that someone would be so disrespectful.

“I'm really upset,” David Seamans said. “The fact is that this is a monument that honors the fallen. It does not honor war. It honors the sacrifices that these students who attended this school made, and it should be respected, just like any other monument.”

Seamans led the effort to have monuments like the one at Sandalwood placed at 14 high schools around Jacksonville.

The one at Terry Parker High School is dedicated to Seamans' son, Timothy, who was killed in Iraq in 2005.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.