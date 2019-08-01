Video appears to show driver accused in deadly crash drinking at bar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A family is hopeful new evidence will convict the driver accused of hitting and killing their son, a father of two children.

The state attorney's office released new evidence from the 2017 crash that killed Bradley Kirk. Joseph Wooten was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter. There was no blood alcohol concentration level submitted as evidence, but video evidence was submitted.

Surveillance video appears to show Wooten drinking at a bar for three hours before the deadly crash. Kirk's mother and father watched the video with News4Jax.

"It's not anything that I imagined," said Robert Kirk, Bradley Kirk's father. "I thought the place was packed and he was partying, but he's just sitting there by himself."

Investigators said Wooten also admitted to drinking at a bar and taking Lortab, a narcotic, before the crash.

"He can't even hold his head up, it looks like," Robert Kirk said.

RELATED: Evidence: Man said he drank, took Lortab before deadly hit-and-run

At one point, Wooten told police his girlfriend showed up. They appeared to be arguing in the video.

Evidence includes messages between Wooten and Bradley Kirk's friend. Wooten claims he doesn't have any recollection of the night of the crash and that his fiancée left him. He goes on to say he woke up in fear that police would show up and take his sons away from him.

"There is no remorse there," said Sophia Kirk, Bradley Kirk's mother. "All he's doing is feeling sorry for himself. No one else."

Sophia Kirk said she received a voicemail from her son before he was killed in the crash.

"I get to listen to a message that he left on my phone when I want to hear his voice," she said. "I don't have my son anymore. I don't get a call."

Listening to her son's last voicemail, Sophia Kirk said she won't stop fighting for justice.

Wooten has pleaded not guilty in Bradley Kirk's death. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 8.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.