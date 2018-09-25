Video shows man trying to get into JSO cruiser, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a neighborhood crime alert on the Westside, where police said a man tried to break into a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office cruiser.

On Monday night, the Sheriff's Office tweeted a video showing the man tugging at the door handle, but police said he was unable to get in because the cruiser was locked.

Police said it happened in Zone 4, which includes the city's Westside. It's unclear exactly where and when it occurred.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the video is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500.

The Sheriff's Office also reminds you to always take any valuables out of your car and lock your vehicle.

Who is this guy?

He TRIED a ZONE 4 #JSO police car overnight.

He didn't get in because it was LOCKED.

We still want to know who he is.

This folks is why you do the #9PMRoutine.

Remove guns and valuables from vehicles and lock doors!#BeepBeep #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/4e24Sfai5h — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) September 25, 2018

