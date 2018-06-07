VyStar to move corporate headquarters to downtown SunTrust Tower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A change is coming to the downtown Jacksonville skyline.

The 23-story SunTrust Tower on South Laura Street will be the VyStar Credit Union's new corporate headquarters, Brian Wolfburg, president and CEO of VyStar, announced Thursday.

The relocation from VyStar's current headquarters on Blanding Boulevard to the downtown high-rise, which was built in 1989, will take about a year.

VyStar has nearly 1,400 employees and serves 610,000 members.

"Most of the employees are dependent upon one another to do their jobs effectively, so this move will also enhance the efficiency of our operations, support of our branches and ultimately improve the service we provide our members," Wolfburg said. “In addition to cost, efficiency and well-being of our employees, we also feel that VyStar’s growth over the past 65 years in Northeast to Central Florida warrants a more centralized and visible location within our home city of Jacksonville."

After the relocation is complete, the building will be renamed VyStar Tower.

