Wacko's suing city of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The owner of an adult club on the Southside is suing the city of Jacksonville and the fire marshal.

The lawsuit says Wacko's Gentlemen's Club was unfairly shut down after a raid in March.

On Thursday, a Gainesville attorney representing the owner of Wacko's filed the lawsuit, which claims the raid was unconstitutional.

COURT DOCUMENT: Complaint for declaratory judgment and damages

The lawsuit argues that the city uses DART (Drug Abatement Response Team) raids, which typically target nuisance businesses, to unfairly crack down on strip clubs, or bikini bars.

In the March raid, the lawsuit says the fire marshal had no authority to inspect the business, much less order it to shut down for alleged fire code violations.

Wacko's is seeking damages for lost profits and other damages.

