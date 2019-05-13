Waffle House employee shot behind Arlington restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Waffle House employee is recovering after she was shot behind the Arlington restaurant.

Officers were called to the restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard and Brookview Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Monday. The shooting took place in the back of the restaurant where Aggravated Battery Detectives and Crime Scene detectives could be seen processing the scene.

The woman was found with one gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting. While no suspects are in custody, investigators said they were provided with descriptions for three unknown individuals. Part of their investigation will include interviewing the woman who was injured.

Residents nearby said they didn’t hear anything and shootings are not common in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at 904-630-0500, email: JSOCRIMETIPS@jaxsheriff.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

