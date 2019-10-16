Walk-in chapel provides wedding services steps from Duval County courthouse

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County Clerk of Courts has not performed wedding ceremonies since Florida's same-sex marriage ban ended in 2015.

The office still continues to issue marriage licenses to all couples, but the office said its employees are not required by Florida Statute to perform ceremonies, so they no longer provide that service to anyone.

The decision was not without controversy.

But now, steps away from the Duval County Courthouse, and in between two buildings, a pizza shop and cafe has a solution for couples wanting to get hitched quickly and simply.

The business features a walk-in wedding chapel.

"The idea has developed after I realize the difficulties that people have getting married in Jacksonville," said Chaplain Scott Shubert, a retired Navy veteran.

Shubert has performed nearly 20 weddings since opening his "Walk-In Wedding Chapel" one month ago inside Maddy D's cafe on West Adams Street. He performed five weddings alone on Tuesday.

And he said he accommodates all for his services, including same-sex couples.

Photos courtesy of Chaplain on Demand

"People can literally come in here first, then they can either access the premarital counseling online or do it here, then they can go across the street, waive the three-day waiting penalty, waive the $25 and come back and have a beautiful wedding experience," Shubert said.

For just $49 and one hour of their time.

"We give them a beautiful, beautiful Christian wedding ceremony, give them a God blessing and take photos of them," Shubert said.

Maddy D's owners, Kealalani and David Amin, said once it's official, customers who are enjoying their breakfast or lunch clap and cheer for the married couple.

Courthouse wedding ceremonies no longer take place in Duval, Baker or Clay counties.

