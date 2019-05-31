Westside robbery suspect hit by car also charged with carjacking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was arrested on charges of carjacking and robbery after an incident Monday on the city's Westside.

Andrew Levicki, 34, is being held without bond in the Duval County jail, online jail records show.

Police originally said they responded just before 2 p.m. Monday to an attempted robbery near the OMG Food Mart on Jammes Road at Wilson Boulevard. They also said they were called around the same time to a fight in the area.

According to Levicki's arrest report, which News4Jax obtained Thursday, police were called Monday afternoon to an attempted carjacking at the food store. Investigators said they learned a woman bought ice cream from the store, went back to exchange it and was leaving the store a second time when she noticed Levicki walking toward her "in a brisk manner" from the Welcome Food Store across the street. The arrest report said the woman, who had an "uneasy" feeling, then tried to start her 2009 Mercury Milan.

What happened next was redacted from the report, but at some point, the woman had to escape her car and got help from a man in the area before Levicki got out of her vehicle and walked into the OMG Food Mart, according to the report. The woman then got back in her car and drove off.

Levicki exited the OMG Food Mart, started walking down Wilson Boulevard, confront a man, a robbery occurred and Levicki chased the man into the Welcome Food Store before walking out of the store, according to the arrest report.

The man stated that "the suspect never produced a knife during the robbery," the arrest report said.

The report also shows a knife/cutting instrument was involved at some point.

The woman then drove back to the scene with her friend in her friend's red 2003 Buick LeSabre "to keep an eye on the suspect until police arrived," the arrest report said. What happened next was redacted from the report, but the Sheriff's Office said Monday that the suspect was involved in an altercation with several people and he was struck by the car driven by the victim. Police also said Monday that the suspect was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The arrest report noted Levicki had a laceration to his neck and was taken to UF Health hospital. It also confirmed there was a traffic accident.

Witnesses told News4Jax on Monday that several people jumped the suspect after he hopped on the woman's car.

"The man that followed him yanked him off the car, started hitting him. That’s when the rest of the people at the bus stop followed and three teenagers ran over and helped beat him up," said one witness, who wished to remain anonymous.

According to witnesses, the woman then struck the man with her car, knocking him to the ground.

News4Jax was told the woman drove the car to a nearby apartment complex on Jammes Road after the crash. There was visible damage to the windshield of the red car that police said struck the suspect. The arrest report confirms the red car had damage to the windshield.

According to the arrest report, three people identified Levicki as the suspect.

