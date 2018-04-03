Winn-Dixie offers Shipt delivery service for Jacksonville shoppers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Winn-Dixie is now offering delivery through Shipt, but only in Jacksonville.

The grocer joins Costco, Publix, Target and ABC Wine & Spirits, which all participate in the service allowing same-day delivery for subscribers.

Winn-Dixie's parent company, Southeastern Grocers, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week.

The company said the move to join Shipt, which began Tuesday, will allow it to reduce its debt and continue to operate more than 580 stores.

Adding Shipt is another effort to improve sales and compete with other grocers.

Jacksonville residents who live on the Westside will also have access to Costco deliveries starting Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.