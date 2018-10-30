Wolfson High janitor accused of groping student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A custodian at Wolfson High School was fired and arrested after an incident Friday at the school in which he patted the buttocks of a female student twice, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Reshat Abrashi, 61, is charged with an offense against a student by an authority figure.

According to the arrest report, the girl was at the school, helping with preparations for a dance, and was mopping up some water on the floor. She said she asked Abrashi for a dry mop, and that’s when he patted her on the buttocks twice. She became hysterical and a school police officer talked to her then looked at surveillance video. The groping was caught on tape, according to police

The girl told the officer it’s common knowledge among students that “Abrashi looks lustfully at the girls in school.”

Police said the custodial supervisor terminated Abrashi before he was taken into custody at his home Friday night.

Abrashi was booked into the Duval County jail but was released Monday after posting $10,000 bond, according to online jail records.

