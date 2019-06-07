Woman arrested after police say she left 2 young children home alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman has been charged with felony child neglect after police reports show she left her two children home alone, one of whom was found in a high chair, without a diaper and surrounded by feces.

Heather Young, 33, was arrested on Sunday after officers responded to her home last Friday when a concerned neighbor called the police.

The neighbor told police that Young had left the children inside the house without supervision in the middle of the night and never came home so she went to check on the children.

That's when she said she found one child in a high chair in the living room. The child was not wearing a diaper and was covered in feces. The neighbor also said she found feces on the ground around the high chair.

The neighbor told police this was not the first time Young had left the children home alone and that the home had a horrible odor.

Another woman said she had been walking around looking for Young but was unable to find her.

Officers spoke with Young's husband by phone who said he had been out of town since Monday and would cooperate fully with the investigation.

The Department of Children and Families were called and took the children in their care.

