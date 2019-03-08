Woman arrested after rental car theft says 'demons took it'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman who was arrested after an SUV was stolen Thursday from the Ace Rent a Car on Jacksonville's Northside told News4Jax "the demons took it."

Employees of the rental car company found the woman with the SUV less than a mile away at the Travelodge Inn and Suites on Airport Road.

Surveillance cameras of the business caught a woman wearing the same clothing at the front desk. Moments later, a white Toyota RAV4 is seen driving away.

Marly Rose, the assistant general manager of the company, said the woman was upset because they were overbooked. At the Travelodge Inn and Suites, the woman who was next to the SUV spoke to News4Jax.

"Demons told me to do it," she said. "I didn't take it, the demons took it."

She continued, "I tried to rent it, but y'all didn't want to rent me a car. Y'all talking about how y'all didn't have any cars to rent so I stole y'all's (expletive)."

When police officers arrived, the woman hid in a hotel room. Officers eventually got into her room, put her in handcuffs and placed her in a patrol car.

News4Jax is working to learn the name of the woman who was taken into custody.

