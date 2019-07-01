Police find woman found dead in woods on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found dead Sunday evening in the woods along at Wilson Boulevard and Aldington Drive on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Police said someone in the area noticed the body and called 911 about 6:30 p.m.

The victim was described as a white woman and she may have been dead a day or two when she was found. Officers said foul play is suspected.

Homicide detectives are investigating her death said it's possible there is a homeless camp in the area.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.