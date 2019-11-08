Woman found shot on sidewalk outside Westside IHOP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was found shot on a sidewalk outside an IHOP on Jacksonville's Westside and rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were sent to the scene on 103rd Street at about 3:50 p.m. Investigators said the woman was in serious but stable condition.

Witness told officers they heard a loud pop and saw the woman fall to the ground, police said.

The Sheriff's Office did not have any information about the shooter. Anyone with information was asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

