Woman killed in house fire early Sunday, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A woman was killed in a house fire early Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At 1:13 a.m., officers and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on North Diamond Leaf Court near the Jacksonville Heights area. When firefighters entered the home, they found a woman near the front of the house.

The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to Orange Park Medical, where she died. Officers said she was the only person inside the home at the time of the blaze.

Family and friends gathered outside the home to comfort each other after the deadly fire on the Westside.

Dr. Charles Franson lives next door and saw the fire.

"I heard some pops and an explosion going on and my lights started flickering inside my house," Franson said. "I saw flames shooting to the roof of the house and I told my wife to call 911."

He said he usually saw three people living in the home. A young daughter, husband and wife and that there were really good neighbors.

"We shared a lot of things together. They would cook out, and when we were in need of anything, we would always ask one another," Franson said.

He said he was told by firefighters that the cause of the fire was electrical.

There's no official word yet as the fire marshal and JSO homicide unit continue to investigate.

Officials said there are no signs of foul play.

The woman's identity will not be released until all her family members are notified.

