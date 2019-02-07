Woman sentenced to 40 years for producing child porn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville woman will spend 40 years in prison for producing child pornography. Christine Slayman, 28, was also ordered to serve a life term of supervision after her release from prison.

Court documents show that during a period of several months in 2015, Slayman sexually abused a 6-year-old child in Virginia and recorded the abuse using her cellphone.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office found the videos in Slayman’s Jacksonville home after receiving a tip.

Slayman had filmed herself engaged in sexual activity with the child, which included Slayman directing the child to engage in sex acts. Federal agents located 18 different video files of Slayman sexually abusing the child.

“While today’s sentencing marks an end to the investigation and prosecution of this criminal, it is important to remember that a child will carry the scars of this crime for their lifetime,” said Tampa Special Agent in Charge James C. Spero.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

