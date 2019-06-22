Gunshots fired into home kill woman as children slept

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman in her 40s was shot in the back early Saturday morning while she sat inside a home on Brooklyn Road off 45th Street and two children slept inside the home, Jacksonville police said.

Homicide detectives said the victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died from her wounds.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the shots came from the road and entered the house about 2:30 a.m. Police said they found about 20 shell casings from multiple rounds in the street.

There were four evidence markers where the bullets also hit the tree in front of the house.

Three witnesses have been interviewed and homicide detectives hope to figure out who shot the woman and why.

Police said a number of people had gathered at the home for a cookout. The victim's family said the woman was visiting the home of a friend for a cookout. The victim had two daughters and a son. None of the children was hurt.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

