Woman suffers serious injuries in pedestrian-vehicle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman suffered serious injuries Monday morning when she was struck by a car in Jacksonville’s Lakewood neighborhood, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 7 a.m. when the middle-aged woman was hit by a sedan heading south on St. Augustine Road near Brewster Street, according to police.

Police said the woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, who stayed at the scene, was cooperative with the crash investigation.

Drivers should plan to find detours as the intersection is expected to remain shut down for several hours.



