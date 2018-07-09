Worker hospitalized after chlorine leak at Jacksonville park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A worker was hospitalized as a precaution after a chlorine leak late Monday morning inside the pool pump room at Thomas Jefferson park in Jacksonville's Marietta area, authorities said.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said a hazmat team responded just before noon to the chemical leak at the city park on Jackson Avenue, north of West Beaver Street.

Fire Rescue said the worker was "overcome" by fumes as he was cleaning the pool pump room. The worker was transported as a precaution, but is expected to be OK.

The worker was the only person inside the room at the time who inhaled fumes, and no other injuries were reported.

As of 1 p.m., hazmat was working with a contractor to drain the chlorine out of the tank.

The pool was closed. It's unclear when it will reopen.

According to city records, the pool was last inspected June 4, and the result was "unsatisfactory." The violations involved the gutter grates/skimmer, diving board, safety line and water level control.

