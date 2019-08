JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Even children have assisted in the search for two firefighters lost at sea.

The Young Marines met Tuesday evening at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and made food for volunteers searching for the missing boaters.

They prepared 100 bagged meals. Each bag has a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, a bologna sandwich or a ham and cheese sandwich.

There are also snacks such as chips and cookies in the bags.

