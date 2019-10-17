Jacksonville's 3 best spots for budget-friendly comfort food

Craving comfort food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable comfort food outlets in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Maple Street Biscuit Company

Photo: john l./Yelp

Topping the list is Maple Street Biscuit Company. Located at 2004 San Marco Blvd. in San Marco, the Southern breakfast and brunch spot, which offers comfort food and more, is the highest-rated affordable comfort food spot in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 888 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers are enthusiastic about both the chicken and biscuits at this spot. Try the Garden Egg biscuit, which comes with a fried egg, collard greens and hot sauce. Take a peek at the full menu here.

2. Shut Em Down Authentic Southern Restaurant

Photo: john l./Yelp

Next up is Shut Em Down Authentic Southern Restaurant, situated at 6315 San Juan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp, the Southern spot, which offers soul food and comfort food, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Curious about the people behind this business?

"Three family members with extensive restaurant management histories decided to open one of their own," according to the history section of the business' Yelp profile. "The main focus is down-home Southern cooking."

3. Vic's Sandwich Shop

Photo: francis g./Yelp

Over in Woodstock, check out Vic's Sandwich Shop, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and comfort food, by heading over to 1355 Edgewood Ave. North.

Curious to know more about this business?

"As a family-owned business, our customers mean everything to us, and it shows through our service and through the food that we create," according to the history section of the business' Yelp profile.

Signature items include "sandwiches, subs, hamburgers, hot dogs and salads," according to the section about specialties on Yelp.

