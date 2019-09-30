Jacksonville's 3 best spots to indulge on French eats

Looking for a tasty French meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end French restaurants around Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Orsay

Photo: krystina h./Yelp

Topping the list is Orsay. Located at 3630 Park St., the French and New American spot, which offers seafood and more, is the highest-rated high-end French restaurant in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 749 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bistro Aix

Photo: kristin w./Yelp

Next up is Southside's Bistro Aix, situated at 1440 San Marco Blvd. With four stars out of 330 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar, French and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

3. The Melting Pot

Photo: vanessa s./Yelp

The Melting Pot, located at 7860 Gate Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy spot to score fondue and more four stars out of 160 reviews.

