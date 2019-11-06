Jacksonville's 5 top delis (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best delis near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable delis in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Broadway Deli & Grill

Photo: brian o./Yelp

Topping the list is Broadway Deli & Grill. Located in Southpoint at 4100 Belfort Road, Suite 2, the traditional American eatery is the highest-rated cheap deli in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper John G., who reviewed Broadway Deli & Grill on Sept. 17, wrote, "Anything breakfast is on point, affordable and fast. Great sandwiches, and the buttermilk pancakes are a nice surprise!" Aside from hot, grilled and deli sandwiches, the menu features salads, gyros, burgers and more. Breakfast options are available from 7–10:30 a.m.

2. Bagels R Us

photo: davidson b./yelp

Next up is Loretto's Bagels R Us, situated at 11629 San Jose Blvd., Suite 1. With 4.5 stars out of 64 reviews on Yelp, the deli and breakfast/brunch spot, which serves bagels, breakfast platters, sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

Yelper Steven R., who reviewed Bagels R Us on Oct. 4, wrote, "The bagels are delicious and the cream cheese is great," and Yelper Michael B. noted, "We love coming here on the weekends for bagel sandwiches." Catering services are also available, and you can check out the full menu here.

3. Jason's Deli

Photo: cayla t./Yelp

Windy Hill's outpost of the popular chain Jason's Deli, located at 4375 Southside Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly deli, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 136 reviews.

Yelper Jenna R., who reviewed Jason's Deli on Aug. 16, wrote, "This location has been open forever, yet I am always impressed how clean and updated it is! We love that it's fast and has so many options." The sandwich shop also serves soups, salads (and a salad bar), Muffalettas, pastas and loaded baked potatoes. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are also available.

4. Gili's Kitchen Catering and Bakery

Photo: klara c./Yelp

Gili's Kitchen Catering and Bakery, a bakery, deli and kosher spot in Downtown Jacksonville, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. The deli serves lunch and dinner, and aside from soups, salads and sandwiches, the menu features entrees like barbecue salmon, Vietnamese fried rice, ribeye steak and homemade hamburgers. Head over to 126 W. Adams St. to see for yourself, or check out the daily specials here.

5. San Jose Deli and Grill

Photo: linda v./Yelp

Over in Sunbeam, check out San Jose Deli and Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 31 Yelp reviews. Yelper T S., who reviewed San Jose Deli and Grill on Oct. 16 wrote, "Such a great place. Service is awesome," and Yelper Mark P. wrote, "Wonderful food, fresh, and you cannot beat the prices."

On the menu, look for soups, salads and hamburgers, as well as hot and cold deli sandwiches and specialty sub sandwiches. Dig in at the deli, which offers sandwiches, burgers and more, by heading over to 9735 Old St. Augustine Road.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.