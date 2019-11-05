Jacksonville's top 5 cafes to visit now

Wondering where to find the best cafes near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

November is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at food and beverage shops across the Jacksonville area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and direct response marketing for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area food and beverage shops grew to $16 for the metro area in November of last year, tied with December with an average of $16, and 4% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. First Watch

Topping the list is an outpost of the First Watch chain. Located at 192 Riverside Ave., the cafe, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot is the highest-rated cafe in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 237 reviews on Yelp.

2. Another Broken Egg Cafe

Next up is Another Broken Egg Cafe, an outpost of the chain, situated at 4828 Deer Lake Drive West, Suite C11. With four stars out of 644 reviews on Yelp, the cafe, breakfast and brunch and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens

The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens, located at 829 Riverside Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the botanical garden, cafe and art museum 4.5 stars out of 179 reviews.

4. Southern Grounds

Southern Grounds, a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1671 Atlantic Blvd. to see for yourself.

5. Chamblin's

Check out Chamblin's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 118 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, which offers books, magazines, music and video and more, at 215 N. Laura St.

