Jacksonville's top 5 cocktail bars to visit now

Looking to try the best cocktail bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. BB's

Photo: Nelma P./Yelp

Topping the list is BB's. Located at 1019 Hendricks Ave. in Southside, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers also desserts and more, is the highest-rated cocktail bar in Jacksonville, boasting 4.5 stars out of 645 reviews on Yelp.

2. Domu

Photo: Quynh H./Yelp

Next up is Windy Hill's DOMU, situated at 4852 Town Center Parkway, Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Asian fusion spot, serving ramen and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails

Photo: Jennifer G./Yelp

Windy Hill's Moxie Kitchen + Cocktails, located at 4972 Big Island Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot four stars out of 717 reviews.

4. Bazille

Bazille, a cocktail bar and New American spot in Windy Hill, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 173 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4835 Town Crossing Drive to see for yourself.

5. The Volstead

Photo: MATT C./Yelp

Over in Downtown Jacksonville, check out The Volstead, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cocktail and whiskey bar, which is also a jazz and blues spot, at 115 W. Adams St.

