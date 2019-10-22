Jonesing for burgers? Check out Jacksonville's top 5 spots

Need more burgers in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger sources in Jacksonville, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Shoppers in the Jacksonville area historically spend more in fall at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and business health for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Jacksonville-area restaurants rose to $28 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 2% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Johnny Angel's

photo: mari j./yelp

First on the list is Johnny Angel's. Located in Windy Hill at 3546 St. Johns Bluff Road S, Suite 120, the traditional American spot, which offers breakfast, lunch and brunch, is the highest-rated burger spot in Jacksonville, boasting four stars out of 185 reviews on Yelp.

2. Grub Burger Bar

PHOTO: cory j./YELP

Next up is Windy Hill's outpost of chain Grub Burger Bar, situated at 4906 Town Center Parkway. With 4.5 stars out of 285 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. BurgerFi

Photo: john r./Yelp

The Brooklyn neighborhood's BurgerFi, an outpost of the chain located at 108 Riverside Ave., Suite 101, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers hot dogs and burgers, four stars out of 276 reviews.

4. Epik Burger

Photo: matt c./Yelp

Epik Burger, a New American spot that offers burgers and more in Golden Glades-The Woods, is another go-to, with four stars out of 276 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12740 Atlantic Blvd., Suite 105, to see for yourself.

5. Secret Garden Cafe

photo: gisell b./yelp

Over in Southside Estates, check out Secret Garden Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, at 10095 Beach Blvd.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.