New beer garden, The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin, now open in Arrowhead

Looking for a new beer garden to check out? Look no further than this new arrival. Called The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin, the new addition is located at 9655 San Jose Blvd. in Arrowhead.

The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin specializes in gourmet grilled cheese and also offers sides, soups and salads.

On the menu, look for the veggie melt (with three cheeses, avocado, tomato, pesto and grilled onion), homemade tomato soup and mac and cheese.

The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin has gotten mixed reviews in the early days, with a 3.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Jay P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 8, wrote, "We ordered the following: The Happy Melt, The All American Melt, The Tuna Melt, The Cuban Melt. All in all, the food was great, fries included. A simple concept of grilled cheese taken to a whole new level. The sandwiches were nice and hot!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Happy Grilled Cheese Mandarin is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.