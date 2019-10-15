New Cuban spot 1928 Cuban Bistro debuts in Goodby's Creek

If you've got Cuban fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Called 1928 Cuban Bistro, the fresh addition is located at 3928 Baymeadows Road in Goodby's Creek.

Look for the Americano and La Nani (iced Cuban coffee) among the drink options here. The El Mezclado features scrambled eggs, cheese and ham on Cuban bread. Take a gander at the full breakfast menu here.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, 1928 Cuban Bistro has been warmly received by patrons.

Diego V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 9, wrote, "My first experience was great! I can endorse this as authentic Cuban food. The meal came out quickly, too. The croquetas and Pan Con Lechón were awesome!"

Yelper Edward A. added, "The Cuban sandwich was toasty and featured pressed Cuban bread with the perfect ratio of pork, ham, cheese, pickle and mustard. Everything was perfectly balanced and nothing was overpowering."

Intrigued? 1928 Cuban Bistro is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday).

