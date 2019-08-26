New eatery Aroma Cafe & Bar now open in Holiday Hill

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Holiday Hill, called Aroma Cafe & Bar, is located at 1706 Southside Blvd.

Aroma Cafe & Bar specializes in Middle Eastern and New American cuisine. The menu features Mediterranean-style pita wraps, salads and grilled chicken sandwiches. The cafe also serves breakfast and offers catering services.

With a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, Aroma Cafe & Bar seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Jessica P., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 20, wrote, "This place has delicious food and great service."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Aroma Cafe & Bar is open from 9 a.m.–8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. and 7 p.m.–1 a.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.–2 p.m. and 7 p.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline