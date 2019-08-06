New Larry's Giant Subs location makes Greenland debut

Sandwich fans, take heed: You'll find a new Larry's Giant Subs location at 14866 Old St. Augustine Road, Suite 108, in Jacksonville's Greenland neighborhood.

Larry's Giant Subs, which has locations in Florida and Texas, serves up made-to-order hot and cold sub sandwiches made with a variety of high-quality deli meats and cheeses. The menu features breakfast items, a classic Chicago-style hot dogs, salads and desserts.

The new locale has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Stephen E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 25, wrote, "It was my first time visiting a Larry's. I loved it. The Gold Rush is delicious."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Larry's Giant Subs is open from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Jacksonville? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.