New Southern spot Ida Claire debuts in Windy Hill

A new Southern spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Ida Claire, the fresh arrival is located at 10209 Rivercoast Drive in Windy Hill.

Ida Claire serves Southern comfort food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. On the menu, look for a little of everything from blueberry pancakes, breakfast tacos, omelets and biscuits to chicken wings, burgers and smoked pork chops. A weekend brunch is also available, and the full bar serves beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails all week long.

With a five-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Robert G. wrote, "I went to a 'sneak peak' breakfast and had the best breakfast burrito of my life! The decor is Southern chic. Every room had a different design and vibe. Make sure you check out the Air Stream RV."

And D H. wrote, "This is really good food. I ordered shrimp and grits, pork chop, Monte Cristo all delicious."

Head on over to check it out: Ida Claire - Jacksonville Opening Soon! is open from 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.

