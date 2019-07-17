New Sprouts Farmers Market location now open in Windy Hill

Local fans of grocery stores are in luck. A new Sprouts Farmers Market outpost has opened its doors at 4873 Town Center Parkway in Windy Hill. It's one of the 13 new stores the chain is opening this year in Florida and Virginia, according to its website.

At Sprouts Farmers Market, expect plenty of options—from fresh produce, meat and seafood to a full-service deli, a coffee bar, craft beer and more.

The grocer also stocks some 19,000 healthy products including gluten-free, keto and vegetarian options.

The new locale has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Lisa H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 10, wrote, "Sprouts was one of my favorite grocery stores in Atlanta, and I was ecstatic to see it was coming to Jacksonville. The store is so beautiful with fresh produce, from meat to muffins!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Sprouts Farmers Market is open from 7 a.m.–10 p.m. daily.

