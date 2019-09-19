Score desserts and more at Windy Hill's new Insomnia Cookies

If desserts are what you're after, look no further than this new business. Located at 4549 Southside Blvd. in Windy Hill, the fresh arrival is called Insomnia Cookies.

Insomnia Cookies serves fresh baked cookies and other sweet treats throughout the day and as late-night snacks. Aside from cookies and cookie cakes, expect to see items like brownies, ice cream, ice cream cookie sandwiches and milk on the menu.

The new bakery has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Aya A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 12, wrote, "This could grow to a great little late night cravings spot."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Insomnia Cookies is open from 9 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.–3 a.m. on weekends.

